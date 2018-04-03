Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,425 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEVA. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $16.00 price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.51.

NYSE TEVA opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $17,378.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.67. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $33.82.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 72.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $99,384.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,094.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,734 shares of company stock worth $204,795 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. The Company develops, manufactures and sells generic medicines in a range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments and creams.

