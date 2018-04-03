SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) Position Boosted by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Trust comprises 1.8% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Trust were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Trust by 118.9% in the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Trust by 2,551.0% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 116,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 112,548 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $133,000.

Get SPDR Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $127.26 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $114.80 and a fifty-two week high of $129.51.

Separately, Standpoint Research upped their target price on shares of SPDR Gold Trust to $28,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/westside-investment-management-inc-increases-stake-in-spdr-gold-trust-gld-updated-updated.html.

SPDR Gold Trust Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.