Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Bought by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 47,441 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Targa Resources worth $21,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $503,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $381,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 2,611,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,522,000 after buying an additional 99,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 583,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,252,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.76.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $43.42 on Tuesday. Targa Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $39.59 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The firm has a market cap of $9,628.53, a PE ratio of -100.98 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Targa Resources had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. is a midstream energy company in North America. It provides midstream services. Its segments include Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing (Downstream Business). It is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting and selling natural gas liquids (NGLs) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing and terminalling crude oil, and storing, terminalling and selling refined petroleum products.

