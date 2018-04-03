Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 62,577 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 566,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,577 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 1.75% of Employers worth $25,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Employers by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Employers by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Employers by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Employers by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Employers by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Employers alerts:

In other news, EVP John P. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of Employers stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $730,011. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John P. Nelson sold 2,679 shares of Employers stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $115,893.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,425.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,679 shares of company stock worth $331,354 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,322.95, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.00. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $50.45.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.50. Employers had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 27.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EIG shares. ValuEngine raised Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Employers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/westwood-holdings-group-inc-buys-62577-shares-of-employers-holdings-inc-eig-updated-updated.html.

Employers Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc is a holding company. Through its insurance subsidiaries, the Company provides workers’ compensation insurance coverage to select, small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. It provides workers’ compensation insurance under a statutory system wherein employers are required to provide coverage for their employees’ medical, disability, vocational rehabilitation, and/or death benefit costs for work-related injuries or illnesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.