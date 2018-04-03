Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Alamo Group worth $13,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alamo Group by 76.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 254.1% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 8,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $109.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alamo Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.67 and a twelve month high of $120.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,280.22, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.40 million. sell-side analysts predict that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.50%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

In related news, VP Dan Edward Malone sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $102,951.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,448.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rick Parod acquired 1,000 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.68 per share, for a total transaction of $114,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,845.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc is engaged in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. The Company operates in Industrial, Agricultural and European segments. The Company’s products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, pothole patchers, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements and related aftermarket.

