American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Position Reduced by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 81.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,226,728 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $16,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,631,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $959,607,000 after buying an additional 8,586,682 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in American International Group by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 8,865,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,182,000 after buying an additional 2,510,464 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in American International Group by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,648,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,588,000 after buying an additional 2,393,028 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in American International Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,024,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,670,000 after buying an additional 1,188,645 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $64,655,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.40 to $58.28 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 target price on shares of American International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

NYSE:AIG opened at $53.12 on Tuesday. American International Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.42 and a fifty-two week high of $67.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $49,112.36, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.18). American International Group had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.96) earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $122,319.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Don Cornwell sold 2,500 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $146,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group, Inc is a global insurance company. The Company provides a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. Its segments include Commercial Insurance, Consumer Insurance, Other Operations and Legacy Portfolio.

