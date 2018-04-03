WeTrust Price Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, WeTrust has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One WeTrust token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00002218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Livecoin and Liqui. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $15.27 million and approximately $187,061.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007322 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003119 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00722965 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00183024 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00038775 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00030971 BTC.

About WeTrust

WeTrust was first traded on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bittrex, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to buy WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

