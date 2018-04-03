WeTrust (CRYPTO:TRST) Trading Down 17.7% Over Last 7 Days

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One WeTrust token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00002214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Livecoin and Liqui. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $14.80 million and approximately $172,585.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WeTrust has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WeTrust Profile

WeTrust’s genesis date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, Bittrex and Liqui. It is not currently possible to buy WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

