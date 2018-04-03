Weyerhaeuser (WY) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 130.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,237 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 29,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 85,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $26,463.43, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 111.30%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, VP Jeanne M. Hillman sold 15,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $542,000.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company is a timber, land and forest products company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or controlled 13.1 million acres of timberlands, primarily in the United States, and manages additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. The Company’s segments include Timberlands; Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products.

