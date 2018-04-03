WGL (NYSE:WGL) and The Competition Head to Head Survey

WGL (NYSE: WGL) is one of 11 public companies in the “Natural gas distribution” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare WGL to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.7% of WGL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of shares of all “Natural gas distribution” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of WGL shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of shares of all “Natural gas distribution” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

WGL has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WGL’s rivals have a beta of 0.55, suggesting that their average share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

WGL pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. WGL pays out 65.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Natural gas distribution” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.9% and pay out 64.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. WGL has increased its dividend for 41 consecutive years. WGL lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares WGL and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WGL 11.40% 12.67% 2.96% WGL Competitors 7.67% -12.98% 6.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for WGL and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WGL 0 1 0 0 2.00 WGL Competitors 90 256 224 10 2.27

As a group, “Natural gas distribution” companies have a potential upside of 5.50%. Given WGL’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WGL has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WGL and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WGL $2.35 billion $193.94 million 26.87 WGL Competitors $10.51 billion $337.54 million 21.48

WGL’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than WGL. WGL is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

WGL rivals beat WGL on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About WGL

WGL Holdings, Inc. (WGL) is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments. The Regulated Utility segment consists of Washington Gas Light Company, which provides regulated gas distribution services to end use customers and natural gas transportation services to an unaffiliated natural gas distribution company and Hampshire Gas Company, which provides regulated interstate natural gas storage services. The Retail Energy-Marketing segment consists of the operations of WGL Energy Services, Inc., which sells natural gas and electricity directly to retail customers. The Commercial Energy Systems segment consists of the operations of WGL Energy Systems, Inc., WGSW, Inc. and the results of operations of affiliate-owned commercial distributed energy projects. The Midstream Energy Services segment consists of the operations of WGL Midstream, Inc., which engages in acquiring, investing in, managing and optimizing natural gas storage and transportation assets.

