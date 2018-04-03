Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.14

Headlines about Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Wheaton Precious Metals earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.0476235768488 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,876,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 8.52. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $22.72. The firm has a market cap of $9,019.72, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.35.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $242.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.84 million. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

WPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/wheaton-precious-metals-wpm-receiving-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-analysis-finds-updated-updated.html.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, formerly Silver Wheaton Corp, is a Canada-based pure precious metals streaming company engaged in the sale of silver and gold. The Company operates through eight segments: the silver produced by the San Dimas, Penasquito and Antamina mines, the gold produced by the Sudbury and Salobo mines, the silver and gold produced by the Constancia mine and the Other mines, and corporate operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.