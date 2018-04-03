Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Holdings Cut by PVG Asset Management Corp

PVG Asset Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 424,472 shares during the period. Whitestone REIT makes up approximately 1.8% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. PVG Asset Management Corp owned 0.72% of Whitestone REIT worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Whitestone REIT by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Whitestone REIT by 13.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 40,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Whitestone REIT by 50.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whitestone REIT by 28.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Whitestone REIT by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

In other Whitestone REIT news, VP Christine J. Mastandrea bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $26,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 112,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,938.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Whitestone REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

WSR stock opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.51, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.03. Whitestone REIT has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $33.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.59 million. Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 2.49%. sell-side analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 1st. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 91.20%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/whitestone-reit-wsr-shares-sold-by-pvg-asset-management-corp-updated-updated.html.

Whitestone REIT Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality ?E-commerce resistant? neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment not typically readily available online to their respective communities.

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.