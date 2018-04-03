Wi Coin Hits One Day Volume of $6.00 (WIC)

Wi Coin (CURRENCY:WIC) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Wi Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Wi Coin has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. Wi Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $6.00 worth of Wi Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007428 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003138 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00710622 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013536 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00182261 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038167 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029278 BTC.

Wi Coin Token Profile

Wi Coin’s launch date was October 24th, 2017. Wi Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Wi Coin is www.cryptowi.com. Wi Coin’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto.

Buying and Selling Wi Coin

Wi Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to buy Wi Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wi Coin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wi Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

