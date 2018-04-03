SunTrust Banks Cuts WideOpenWest (WOW) Price Target to $13.00

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) had its price objective cut by SunTrust Banks to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on WideOpenWest from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of WOW traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,544. The company has a market capitalization of $634.72 and a P/E ratio of 10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -10.90, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83.

In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder bought 13,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $100,022.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Avista Capital Managing Member sold 1,440,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $10,312,497.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,477,132 shares of company stock worth $10,624,244.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOW. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,790,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,356,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter valued at $956,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 120,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc operates as a cable operator in the United States. It provides high-speed data, cable television, voice over IP-based telephony, and business-class services to residential and business services customers. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra video products, as well as provides commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

