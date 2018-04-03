Wild Beast Block (WBB) Trading 14.2% Lower This Week

Wild Beast Block (CURRENCY:WBB) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Wild Beast Block has a total market capitalization of $29,471.00 and approximately $61.00 worth of Wild Beast Block was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wild Beast Block coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002215 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Wild Beast Block has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.49 or 0.01770530 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006654 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007416 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00015434 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00001046 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00022935 BTC.

Wild Beast Block Coin Profile

Wild Beast Block (CRYPTO:WBB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2015. Wild Beast Block’s total supply is 181,919 coins. Wild Beast Block’s official website is wbbos.com. Wild Beast Block’s official Twitter account is @WildBeastBTC.

Buying and Selling Wild Beast Block

Wild Beast Block can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy Wild Beast Block directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wild Beast Block must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wild Beast Block using one of the exchanges listed above.

