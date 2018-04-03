Wild Crypto Price Tops $0.0438 on Top Exchanges (CRYPTO:WILD)

Wild Crypto (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Wild Crypto token can now be bought for about $0.0438 or 0.00000590 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and ForkDelta. Wild Crypto has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $7,253.00 worth of Wild Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wild Crypto has traded down 33.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003136 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00711884 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013463 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00186386 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00038465 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00031526 BTC.

Wild Crypto Token Profile

Wild Crypto’s launch date was August 11th, 2017. Wild Crypto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,373,456 tokens. The Reddit community for Wild Crypto is /r/wildcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wild Crypto’s official website is wildcrypto.com. Wild Crypto’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wild Crypto

Wild Crypto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Wild Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wild Crypto must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wild Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

