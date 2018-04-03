Willdan Group (WLDN) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.22

Media coverage about Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Willdan Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the construction company an impact score of 46.0475877113309 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity set a $36.00 price objective on Willdan Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of WLDN opened at $28.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Willdan Group has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.83, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $64.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.44 million. equities research analysts predict that Willdan Group will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Willdan Group news, insider Marc Tipermas sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $66,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at various levels of government primarily in the Unites States. It operates through four segments: Energy Efficiency Services, Engineering Services, Public Finance Services, and Homeland Security Services.

