BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – William Blair issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks Investment Research reports. William Blair analyst T. Lugo anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BDSI. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioDelivery Sciences International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of BDSI stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 154,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $131.51, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.44. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $3.60.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 22.93%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Broadfin Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 4,634,119 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after buying an additional 223,253 shares during the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 113,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $243,694.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 319,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,194.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 709,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $1,936,940.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,759,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,785.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,093,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,970. 7.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/william-blair-comments-on-biodelivery-sciences-international-inc-s-q1-2019-earnings-bdsi-updated-updated.html.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes, either on its own or in partnerships with third parties, applications of approved therapeutics to address unmet medical needs using drug delivery technologies. The Company develops pharmaceutical products aimed principally in the areas of pain management and addiction.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.