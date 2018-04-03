LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Holdings Trimmed by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,927 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.03% of LHC Group worth $11,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4,288.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,129 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 54,850 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,662 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,448,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LHC Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,771 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In other LHC Group news, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 14,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $909,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $62.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,125.64, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $76.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $292.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. LHC Group’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LHCG shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LHC Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens set a $74.00 target price on shares of LHC Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides post-acute healthcare services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospice agencies, community-based services agencies and long-term acute care hospitals (LTACHs). The Company operates through four segments: home health services, hospice services, community-based services and facility-based services.

