William D. Sherman Sells 246 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Director William D. Sherman sold 246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $10,002.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,395,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,122. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $71.97. The stock has a market cap of $2,574.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.22.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.19). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $482.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,070,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,682,000 after buying an additional 197,960 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 23,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Midas Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,681,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “William D. Sherman Sells 246 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/william-d-sherman-sells-246-shares-of-cirrus-logic-inc-crus-stock.html.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc is engaged in providing integrated circuits (ICs) for audio and voice signal processing applications. The Company develops analog and mixed-signal ICs for a range of customers. The Company offers two product lines: Portable Audio, and Non-Portable Audio and Other. The Company’s primary facility housing engineering, sales and marketing, and administration functions is located in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.