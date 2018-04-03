Peel Hunt Reiterates “Reduce” Rating for William Hill (LON:WMH)

William Hill (LON:WMH)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. They presently have a GBX 305 ($4.28) target price on the gambling company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WMH. Canaccord Genuity raised William Hill to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 285 ($4.00) to GBX 350 ($4.91) in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 341 ($4.79) price objective on shares of William Hill in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on William Hill from GBX 390 ($5.47) to GBX 380 ($5.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.21) price objective on shares of William Hill in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. William Hill currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 323.29 ($4.54).

WMH remained flat at $GBX 330.30 ($4.64) during mid-day trading on Monday. William Hill has a twelve month low of GBX 239.10 ($3.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 345 ($4.84).

William Hill Company Profile

William Hill PLC is a gambling company. The Company’s segments include Retail, Online, US, Australia and Other. The Retail segment consists of all activities undertaken in licensed betting offices (LBOs), including gaming machines. The Online segment consists of all online and telephone activity outside of Australia, including sports betting, casino, poker sites and other gaming products along with telephone betting services.

