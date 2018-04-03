William Lyon Homes (WLH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect that William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) will announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for William Lyon Homes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. William Lyon Homes reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that William Lyon Homes will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for William Lyon Homes.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $624.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.91 million. William Lyon Homes had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

WLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of William Lyon Homes in a research note on Friday, December 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, UBS reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of William Lyon Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE WLH) traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.44. 281,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,703. The company has a market cap of $1,046.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. William Lyon Homes has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $32.95.

In related news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $910,416.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,647,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,425,792.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 189,049 shares of company stock worth $5,807,844 over the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLH. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in William Lyon Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 815,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,692,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in William Lyon Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About William Lyon Homes

William Lyon Homes is primarily engaged in the design, construction and sale of single family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona and Nevada. The Company conducts its homebuilding operations through four reportable operating segments: Southern California, Northern California, Arizona and Nevada.

