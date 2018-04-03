Williams Companies (WMB) Hits New 1-Year High and Low at $24.14

Shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) reached a new 52-week high and low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.14 and last traded at $24.29, with a volume of 2896084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.69.

The firm has a market cap of $20,567.36, a P/E ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. equities analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.87%.

In other Williams Companies news, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $56,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Scheel sold 26,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $888,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,915 shares of company stock worth $1,057,995 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

