Williams Companies (WMB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, “Well positioned to take advantage of the nation's natural gas supply growth, Williams Companies' large-scale value-creating projects position it for strong returns even in a low commodity price environment. In particular, increased energy growth prospects in North America is set to unlock attractive opportunities, which is expected to position the company for long-term, sustainable revenues as well as solidify its credit profile. An attractive dividend growth and strong, sustainable coverage are other positives in the Williams story. However, we believe that the termination of the Energy Transfer merger deal was a big blow to the company. Williams’ high debt levels and continued hurdles in its Constitutional Pipeline Project have also been major concerns. Considering these factors, we take a cautious stance on WMB stock.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WMB. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.69.

WMB traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,270,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,313,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $20,567.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.39. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $33.67.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James E. Scheel sold 26,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $888,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $56,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,484.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,915 shares of company stock worth $1,057,995 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $2,848,000. Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL now owns 509,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,091,000 after buying an additional 124,051 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 432,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,979,000 after purchasing an additional 24,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $760,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

