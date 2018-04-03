Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Williams Pipeline Partners (WPZ) Stock Price

Media coverage about Williams Pipeline Partners (NYSE:WPZ) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Williams Pipeline Partners earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the pipeline company an impact score of 46.2601419950804 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE:WPZ traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,372,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,663. Williams Pipeline Partners has a twelve month low of $32.74 and a twelve month high of $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $33,591.73, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Williams Pipeline Partners alerts:

Williams Pipeline Partners (NYSE:WPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Williams Pipeline Partners had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. analysts predict that Williams Pipeline Partners will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams Pipeline Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Barclays downgraded Williams Pipeline Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Williams Pipeline Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Williams Pipeline Partners from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upgraded Williams Pipeline Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.74 to $44.06 in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Pipeline Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.77.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/williams-partners-wpz-earning-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-study-finds-updated.html.

Williams Pipeline Partners Company Profile

Williams Partners L.P. operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through Northeast G&P, Atlantic-Gulf, and West segments. The Northeast G&P segment engages in natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and NGL fractionation businesses in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Pipeline Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Pipeline Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.