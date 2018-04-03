Williams-Sonoma (WSM) PT Raised to $47.00 at BTIG Research

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research to $47.00 in a research note published on Thursday, March 15th. They currently have a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs cut Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase cut Williams-Sonoma from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.21.

WSM stock opened at $49.76 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $42.68 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $4,441.08, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $286.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 27th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 26th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

In other news, insider Janet Hayes sold 9,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $466,696.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,164.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 97,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $5,310,682.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,104.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ffcm LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams-Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams-Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

