Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Decreased by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,433,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 206,589 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.8% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Union Pacific worth $326,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI now owns 2,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 199,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $17,902,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.10.

NYSE UNP opened at $133.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $101.06 and a 12-month high of $143.05. The company has a market cap of $104,761.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 50.43%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 50.43%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $3,434,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,634,508.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

