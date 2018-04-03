Wix.com (WIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

Analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS raised Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James Financial raised Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised Wix.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Wix.com from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.50. The company had a trading volume of 762,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3,729.97, a P/E ratio of -80.50 and a beta of 1.73. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $87.65.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $118.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.86 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 1,376.12% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Wix.com will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,889,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,763,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,322,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,127,000 after purchasing an additional 470,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,880,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

