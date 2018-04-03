WMIH (WMIH) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.08

Press coverage about WMIH (NASDAQ:WMIH) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. WMIH earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.9240072257163 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMIH shares. TheStreet upgraded WMIH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded WMIH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st.

WMIH stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. WMIH has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.61.

WMIH (NASDAQ:WMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. WMIH had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 328.45%. The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter.

WMIH Corp., through its subsidiary, WM Mortgage Reinsurance Company, Inc, engages in legacy reinsurance business with respect to mortgage insurance operated in runoff mode. The company was formerly known as WMI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to WMIH Corp. in May 2015. WMIH Corp. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

