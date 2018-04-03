WNS (WNS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on WNS from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a report on Sunday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on WNS to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. WNS has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.23.

WNS stock opened at $44.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2,280.19, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $48.26.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $185.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.85 million. WNS had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. equities analysts forecast that WNS will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

WNS announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase 3,300,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 36,268 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 228.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after acquiring an additional 189,308 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 2,604.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 15,628 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 119,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 18,536 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited is a global provider of business process management (BPM) services. The Company offers data, voice, analytical and business transformation services. The Company’s segments include WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. Its operating segments include travel, insurance, banking and financial services, healthcare, utilities, retail and consumer products groups, auto claims and others.

