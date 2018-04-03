Michael A. Stankey Sells 25,000 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director Michael A. Stankey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $3,407,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael A. Stankey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 28th, Michael A. Stankey sold 24,987 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $3,178,846.14.

On Thursday, December 28th, Michael A. Stankey sold 12,500 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $1,276,250.00.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $124.90. 1,001,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,209. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $26,693.10, a PE ratio of -97.60 and a beta of 1.79. Workday Inc has a 12 month low of $80.76 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $582.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.41 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 16.31% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Managed Accounts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 607.7% in the third quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 53.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Capital One National Association bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $131.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Workday from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.22.

About Workday

Workday, Inc is a provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. The Company delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for various companies, educational institutions and government agencies. As part of its applications, the Company provides embedded analytics that capture the content and context of everyday business events, facilitating informed decision-making from wherever users are working.

