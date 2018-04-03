Workspace Group (WKP) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a research report released on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a GBX 1,100 ($15.44) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,096 ($15.38) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Group restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.53) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($14.74) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 875 ($12.28) to GBX 925 ($12.98) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($15.44) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,012.63 ($14.21).

Shares of WKP stock remained flat at $GBX 992 ($13.92) on Monday. Workspace Group has a twelve month low of GBX 748 ($10.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,040.50 ($14.61).

Workspace Group Company Profile

Workspace Group PLC is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in property investment. The Company provides commercial property to let throughout London. The Company owns and manages over 65 properties all across London and is home to approximately 4,000 new and growing companies.

