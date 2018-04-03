World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) & Its Rivals Financial Review

World Fuel Services (NYSE: INT) is one of 7 publicly-traded companies in the “Petroleum products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare World Fuel Services to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

World Fuel Services has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, World Fuel Services’ rivals have a beta of 1.16, suggesting that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares World Fuel Services and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Fuel Services -0.51% 6.45% 2.26% World Fuel Services Competitors 4.93% 5.92% 1.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for World Fuel Services and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score World Fuel Services 1 1 1 0 2.00 World Fuel Services Competitors 63 197 248 9 2.39

World Fuel Services presently has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.87%. As a group, “Petroleum products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 42.98%. Given World Fuel Services’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe World Fuel Services is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares World Fuel Services and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio World Fuel Services $33.70 billion -$170.20 million 13.11 World Fuel Services Competitors $15.48 billion $486.82 million -28.58

World Fuel Services has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. World Fuel Services is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.5% of World Fuel Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of shares of all “Petroleum products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of World Fuel Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of shares of all “Petroleum products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

World Fuel Services pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. World Fuel Services pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Petroleum products, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.9% and pay out 46.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. World Fuel Services has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

World Fuel Services rivals beat World Fuel Services on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment offers fuel management; price risk management; ground handling; dispatch; and international trip planning services, such as flight plans, weather reports, and overflight permits. This segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo and cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, and to the United States (U.S.) and foreign governments, as well as intergovernmental organizations. The company's Land segment distributes fuel, heating oil, propane, natural gas, lubricants, and related products and services to petroleum distributors and retail petroleum operators, as well as for industrial, commercial, residential, and government customers. This segment also offers management services for procuring fuel and price risk management; advisory and fulfillment solutions related to power, natural gas, and other energy products; and card payment solutions, government payment systems for fuel procurement, merchant processing services, payment solutions for tolls, and commercial payment programs. Its Marine segment markets fuel, lubricants, and related products and services to international container and tanker fleets, commercial cruise lines, yachts and time charter operators, offshore rig owners and operators, the U.S. and foreign governments, and other fuel suppliers. Its marine fuel-related services include management services to procure fuel, cost control, quality control, claims management, and card payment and related processing services. This segment also engages in the fueling of vessels, and transportation and delivery of fuel and fuel-related products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.