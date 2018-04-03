WPX Energy (WPX) Trading Down 0.3%

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.64. 2,130,794 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 6,511,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. B. Riley began coverage on WPX Energy in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $27.00 target price on WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $5,885.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that WPX Energy will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WPX Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties. It operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry and its operations are conducted in the United States.

