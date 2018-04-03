WS Management Lllp Sells 8,500 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

WS Management Lllp reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.7% of WS Management Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $22,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,766 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,380,168,000 after buying an additional 937,121 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,777,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,843,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,720 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,281,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,484,350,000 after purchasing an additional 207,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 14.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,805,874 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,138,000 after purchasing an additional 858,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,611,043 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,230,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,864 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST opened at $182.75 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $150.00 and a one year high of $199.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $82,686.91, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 4th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. < Jefferies Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. The company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $190.76.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 11,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $2,206,152.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,344,625.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $2,213,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,687.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,859 shares of company stock worth $19,614,960 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

