Wstrn Ast Clymr Infltn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (WIW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Wstrn Ast Clymr Infltn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th.

Wstrn Ast Clymr Infltn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:WIW traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.41. 138,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,916. Wstrn Ast Clymr Infltn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $11.75.

About Wstrn Ast Clymr Infltn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income for its shareholders. Capital appreciation is its secondary investment objective. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total managed assets in inflation-linked securities.

