W&T Offshore (WTI) Trading Down 0.7%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) shares were down 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.19. Approximately 739,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,478,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WTI shares. Capital One Financial lowered W&T Offshore from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W&T Offshore presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.69. The firm has a market cap of $616.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.77.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.10 million for the quarter. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 16.36%. research analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 314.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,769,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,835 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth about $4,991,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 29.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,090,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,318,000 after acquiring an additional 937,872 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 3,320.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 963,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 935,398 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 934,315 shares during the period. 48.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/wt-offshore-wti-trading-down-0-7.html.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas producer. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had interests in offshore leases covering approximately 750,000 gross acres (450,000 net acres) spanning across the Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.