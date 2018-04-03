Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Wyndham Worldwide earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.8763424719354 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

NYSE:WYN traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,411.36, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Wyndham Worldwide has a 52-week low of $83.42 and a 52-week high of $127.96.

Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Wyndham Worldwide had a return on equity of 92.39% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Wyndham Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Worldwide will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Wyndham Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Wyndham Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WYN shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Wyndham Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Wyndham Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Macquarie assumed coverage on Wyndham Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Wyndham Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.22.

In other news, VP Nicola Rossi sold 2,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $336,402.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $29,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.76, for a total transaction of $32,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,541 in the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wyndham Worldwide

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation provides hospitality services and products to individual and business customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, and Vacation Ownership. The Hotel Group segment primarily franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments, as well as provides property management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

