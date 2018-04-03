Wyndham Worldwide (WYN) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.15

News stories about Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Wyndham Worldwide earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.0152866448429 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms have commented on WYN. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Wyndham Worldwide in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Wyndham Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Worldwide to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.22.

Shares of WYN traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.21. The company had a trading volume of 385,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,613. The firm has a market cap of $11,411.36, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.34. Wyndham Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $83.42 and a fifty-two week high of $127.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44.

Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Wyndham Worldwide had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 92.39%. Wyndham Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Worldwide will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Wyndham Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.76, for a total value of $32,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 8,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.73, for a total transaction of $1,028,898.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,807,958.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,510 shares of company stock worth $2,273,541 in the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wyndham Worldwide Company Profile

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation provides hospitality services and products to individual and business customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, and Vacation Ownership. The Hotel Group segment primarily franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments, as well as provides property management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

