Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Purchases 1,422 Shares of Expedia Inc (EXPE)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,333 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Expedia were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,092,639 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $370,406,000 after buying an additional 535,874 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC boosted its stake in Expedia by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,490,402 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $298,275,000 after buying an additional 13,291 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Expedia by 18.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,698,375 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $244,464,000 after buying an additional 260,929 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,542,873 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $184,790,000 after buying an additional 20,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Expedia by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,371,635 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $164,281,000 after buying an additional 306,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Argus lowered Expedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Expedia to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Expedia from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Expedia from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Expedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.45.

Expedia stock opened at $106.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16,763.77, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04. Expedia Inc has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $161.00.

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Expedia had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.76%. Expedia’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Expedia Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Expedia’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Expedia, Inc is an online travel company. The Company operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies (Core OTA), trivago, Egencia and HomeAway. The Company’s Core OTA segment provides a range of travel and advertising services to its customers across the world, through a range of brands, including Expedia.com and Hotels.com in the United States, and localized Expedia and Hotels.com Websites throughout the world, Orbitz.com, Expedia Affiliate Network, Hotwire.com, Travelocity, Wotif Group, CarRentals.com and Classic Vacations.

