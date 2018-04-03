Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Grows Position in Waste Connections Inc (WCN)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,645,000 after buying an additional 22,699 shares during the period. Bay Street Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $2,306,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 55.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 188,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after acquiring an additional 67,596 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its stake in Waste Connections by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 648,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 1,350.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 417,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,186,000 after buying an additional 388,417 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. UBS began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.21.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $71.32 on Tuesday. Waste Connections Inc has a 52-week low of $58.28 and a 52-week high of $74.59. The firm has a market cap of $18,915.37, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP David Eddie sold 6,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $431,405.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Little sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $352,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,227.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,571 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,600. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc is a solid waste services company in North America. The Company provides waste collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services in markets in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through six segments: Southern segment, Western segment, Eastern segment, Canada segment, Central segment and E&P segment.

