Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 57.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:XHR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,106.65, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $16.49 and a twelve month high of $22.76.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $259.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.21 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc (Xenia) is a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in premium full service, lifestyle and urban upscale hotels, with a focus on var ious markets, as well as leisure destinations in the United States. As of October 4, 2017, the Company owned 39 hotels, 37 of which are completely owned, comprising 11,533 rooms, across 18 states and the District of Columbia, including a majority interest in two hotels owned through two investments in real estate entities.

