Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, “Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT. The company invests primarily in premium full service, lifestyle, urban upscale hotels, lodging markets as well as leisure destinations primarily in the United States. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of XHR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.64. The company had a trading volume of 455,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,085. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $22.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2,106.65, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $259.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 53.40%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $1,091,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 142,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 124,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc (Xenia) is a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in premium full service, lifestyle and urban upscale hotels, with a focus on var ious markets, as well as leisure destinations in the United States. As of October 4, 2017, the Company owned 39 hotels, 37 of which are completely owned, comprising 11,533 rooms, across 18 states and the District of Columbia, including a majority interest in two hotels owned through two investments in real estate entities.

