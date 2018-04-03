Xerox Corp (XRX) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XRX. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 10,970.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carl C. Icahn sold 1,161,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $40,056,823.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carl C. Icahn sold 140,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $4,550,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Xerox stock opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. Xerox Corp has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,329.50, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Xerox had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Xerox Corp will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XRX shares. UBS restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.50 target price on shares of Xerox in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Standpoint Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xerox in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.72.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services.

