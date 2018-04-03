Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Earns News Impact Score of 0.13

Headlines about Xerox (NYSE:XRX) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Xerox earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the information technology services provider an impact score of 44.8229228659101 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Xerox alerts:

NYSE:XRX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,329.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Xerox has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $37.42.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XRX. ValuEngine cut shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase lowered their target price on shares of Xerox from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. UBS raised shares of Xerox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.72.

In other Xerox news, insider Carl C. Icahn sold 140,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $4,550,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carl C. Icahn sold 1,161,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $40,056,823.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/xerox-xrx-receives-daily-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-13-updated.html.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services.

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.