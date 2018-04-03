Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 260,786 Shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) by 105.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 507,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,786 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.62% of Xinyuan Real Estate worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XIN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at $744,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Xinyuan Real Estate by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 555,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 109,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Xinyuan Real Estate by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 106,203 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $691,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the third quarter worth $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.65% of the company’s stock.

XIN stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $435.09, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.73. Xinyuan Real Estate has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $728.99 million during the quarter. Xinyuan Real Estate had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 3.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

WARNING: “Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 260,786 Shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/xinyuan-real-estate-co-ltd-xin-stake-increased-by-two-sigma-investments-lp-updated.html.

Xinyuan Real Estate Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops residential real estate properties for middle income consumers in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, or high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, including retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools; and small scale residential properties, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

