Xios (XIOS) Trading Down 11.2% This Week

Xios (CURRENCY:XIOS) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 1:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Xios coin can now be bought for $0.0845 or 0.00001155 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinsMarkets, CryptoBridge and YoBit. During the last week, Xios has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. Xios has a total market capitalization of $181,751.00 and $3.00 worth of Xios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00616058 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006277 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003668 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000592 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00097051 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002934 BTC.

About Xios

Xios (CRYPTO:XIOS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Xios’ total supply is 2,149,688 coins. Xios’ official Twitter account is @xioscoin. Xios’ official website is www.xioscoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Xios is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. Xios transactions will be accommodated in block's size of 40mb. Additionally, Xios team aims to integrate a wallet providing users with E2E (exchange-to-exchange) messaging, Stealth Mixer, and Stealth Addresses. “

Xios Coin Trading

Xios can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CryptoBridge and CoinsMarkets. It is not presently possible to purchase Xios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xios must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xios using one of the exchanges listed above.

