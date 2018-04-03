XL Group (XL) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of XL Group (NYSE:XL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on XL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of XL Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. JMP Securities downgraded XL Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on XL Group from $43.00 to $57.60 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. UBS downgraded XL Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded XL Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.38.

Shares of XL opened at $55.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14,148.43, a PE ratio of -27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.47. XL Group has a twelve month low of $33.77 and a twelve month high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

XL Group (NYSE:XL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. XL Group had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that XL Group will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. XL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.78%.

In other news, General Counsel Gould Kirstin Romann sold 62,290 shares of XL Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $2,684,076.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Lee Cross sold 70,000 shares of XL Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $2,814,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,290 shares of company stock valued at $7,078,776 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of XL Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 435,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,320,000 after buying an additional 10,378 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of XL Group during the third quarter worth $5,863,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of XL Group by 45.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,071,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,052,000 after buying an additional 1,577,318 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of XL Group by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,902,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $418,494,000 after buying an additional 6,304,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XL Group during the fourth quarter worth $6,155,000. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XL Group

XL Group plc is an insurance and reinsurance company providing property, casualty and specialty products to industrial, commercial and professional firms, insurance companies and other enterprises. The Company operates through two segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Company’s Insurance segment is organized into four product divisions: Global Casualty (Casualty); Global Energy Property, & Construction (EPC); Global Professional (Professional), and Global Specialty (Specialty).

