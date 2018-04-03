Ory Weihs Acquires 33,800 Shares of XLMedia PLC (XLM) Stock

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM) insider Ory Weihs bought 33,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £60,840 ($85,401.46).

Ory Weihs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 3rd, Ory Weihs bought 40,000 shares of XLMedia stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 149 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £59,600 ($83,660.86).

On Monday, February 5th, Ory Weihs bought 23,250 shares of XLMedia stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of £39,990 ($56,134.19).

On Friday, February 2nd, Ory Weihs bought 27,322 shares of XLMedia stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of £49,452.82 ($69,417.21).

On Thursday, January 18th, Ory Weihs acquired 31,580 shares of XLMedia stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of £59,370.40 ($83,338.57).

LON XLM remained flat at $GBX 159 ($2.23) on Tuesday. XLMedia PLC has a one year low of GBX 100 ($1.40) and a one year high of GBX 224.92 ($3.16). The firm has a market capitalization of $399.72 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,445.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from XLMedia’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($3.09) price objective on shares of XLMedia in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

About XLMedia

XLMedia PLC is the United Kingdom-based online performance marketing company. The Company focuses on paying users from multiple online and mobile channels and directs them to online businesses who, in turn, convert such traffic into paying customers. The Company’s segments include Publishing, Media and Partners Network.

