Insider Selling: Yext (YEXT) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $122,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 29th, Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $249,600.00.

On Thursday, March 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $123,900.00.

On Thursday, March 8th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $133,000.00.

On Thursday, March 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $125,100.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $120,500.00.

On Thursday, February 8th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $111,900.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $119,000.00.

On Thursday, January 25th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $121,900.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $125,600.00.

Yext stock opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. Yext has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $1,154.07 and a PE ratio of -14.59.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustees of Princeton University purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter worth $6,015,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter worth $1,504,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the second quarter worth $10,627,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at about $890,000. 38.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YEXT shares. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Sunday, December 10th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

